Climate envoy John Kerry says building coal-fired power plants is "irresponsible"

Singapore - Building and funding coal power plants are "irresponsible," climate envoy John Kerry said Friday, calling "greed" the biggest impediment to climate action.

Kerry also hailed recent talks with China while offering few details and called upcoming climate talks in the UAE "absolutely critical."



Speaking in Singapore, the former US chief diplomat said it was now "irresponsible to be funding or building a coal-fired power plant anywhere in the world."

"There's no such thing as clean coal. It's not about to happen," Kerry told the Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

"So we really have to move forward on the coal front," he said, criticizing a "business as usual" attitude in much of the world, including the United States.

"We've got to get serious here," he said.

Two years ago, at the COP26 meeting in Glasgow, countries agreed to "phase-down unabated coal power." Abated generally means to capture emissions before they go into the atmosphere.

And the future of fossil fuels, including coal, is set to be central to discussion at the COP28 meeting later this month.

