Fossil fuel CEO and climate science denier Chris Wright confirmed as Trump's energy secretary

Washington DC - Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright has been confirmed to lead the second Trump administration's Department of Energy despite protests from climate activists.

Chris Wright testifies before a US Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on his nomination to be secretary of energy on January 15, 2025. © Ting Shen / AFP

The US Senate on Monday confirmed Wright to the role in a 59-38 vote – with eight Democrats joining Republicans in favor.

Wright said during his confirmation hearing that he would "work tirelessly to implement [Donald Trump's] bold agenda as an unabashed steward for all sources of affordable, reliable and secure American energy."

The 60-year-old fracking exec has a track record of disturbing climate science denialism.

"There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition, either," Wright claimed in a video shared to LinkedIn in 2023.

He is now poised to play a prominent role in implementing Trump's vows to boost fossil fuel production, which drives global warming and extreme weather.

The president, who campaigned on a promise to "drill, baby, drill," once again withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement on his first day back in the White House.