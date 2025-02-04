Fossil fuel CEO and climate science denier Chris Wright confirmed as Trump's energy secretary
Washington DC - Liberty Energy CEO Chris Wright has been confirmed to lead the second Trump administration's Department of Energy despite protests from climate activists.
The US Senate on Monday confirmed Wright to the role in a 59-38 vote – with eight Democrats joining Republicans in favor.
Wright said during his confirmation hearing that he would "work tirelessly to implement [Donald Trump's] bold agenda as an unabashed steward for all sources of affordable, reliable and secure American energy."
The 60-year-old fracking exec has a track record of disturbing climate science denialism.
"There is no climate crisis, and we’re not in the midst of an energy transition, either," Wright claimed in a video shared to LinkedIn in 2023.
He is now poised to play a prominent role in implementing Trump's vows to boost fossil fuel production, which drives global warming and extreme weather.
The president, who campaigned on a promise to "drill, baby, drill," once again withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement on his first day back in the White House.
Climate groups respond to Chris Wright confirmation
Wright's nomination and confirmation have drawn fierce opposition from climate groups.
Sunrise Movement shared several of its activists had disrupted Wright's Senate hearing, calling on lawmakers to reject his appointment.
"I'm 18 years old, and I want a future. Your company is burning my generation's lives for profit," a young activist charges in a video of the action on social media.
Another demonstrator follows, yelling, "Chris Wright profits while LA burns! Fossil fuel CEOs are destroying communities like mine."
Evergreen Action Executive Director Lena Moffitt slammed Wright's confirmation in a statement, saying, "Senate Republicans just handed Trump’s Big Oil allies the keys to the Department of Energy."
"Chris Wright built his career expanding fossil fuels and denying climate science – even dismissing wildfires as 'just hype' while entire communities in Los Angeles were reduced to ash," Moffitt continued.
"No Democrat should have voted to confirm a wealthy fossil fuel executive who claims 'there’s no clean energy' and whose only qualifications appear to be writing big checks to Trump’s campaign."
Cover photo: Ting Shen / AFP