Aaron Rodgers praises Vladimir Putin as he discusses his future in politics

Washington DC - NFL star Aaron Rodgers may one day consider a shift from the football field to the political arena.

NFL star Aaron Rodgers (pictured) shared several more controversial statements in a new interview with right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson. © Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent interview with conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson, the athlete expressed his deep patriotism, hinting at a potential political future.



Reflecting on a conversation with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Rodgers recounted being asked to consider a role as a running mate.

"But that's why I was interested when Bobby came to me and said, 'Would you think about being my running mate?’ And I said, 'Are you serious? I'm a f**king football player,'" Rodgers told Carlson.

"But I love this country, and I'd love to be a part of bringing it back to what she used to be."

When Carlson asked if he had thought about the VP opportunity, Rodgers admitted, "Oh yeah, I definitely thought about it," citing his admiration for Kennedy as a driving factor.

A friend of Kennedy's, Rodgers was considered for the VP position before it was eventually filled by tech lawyer and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan.

News of Rodgers' potential VP candidacy drew criticism earlier this year due to his controversial remarks on Covid-19 vaccines and unfounded conspiracy theories about the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting 2012.