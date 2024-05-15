Aaron Rodgers praises Vladimir Putin as he discusses his future in politics
Washington DC - NFL star Aaron Rodgers may one day consider a shift from the football field to the political arena.
In a recent interview with conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson, the athlete expressed his deep patriotism, hinting at a potential political future.
Reflecting on a conversation with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Rodgers recounted being asked to consider a role as a running mate.
"But that's why I was interested when Bobby came to me and said, 'Would you think about being my running mate?’ And I said, 'Are you serious? I'm a f**king football player,'" Rodgers told Carlson.
"But I love this country, and I'd love to be a part of bringing it back to what she used to be."
When Carlson asked if he had thought about the VP opportunity, Rodgers admitted, "Oh yeah, I definitely thought about it," citing his admiration for Kennedy as a driving factor.
A friend of Kennedy's, Rodgers was considered for the VP position before it was eventually filled by tech lawyer and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan.
News of Rodgers' potential VP candidacy drew criticism earlier this year due to his controversial remarks on Covid-19 vaccines and unfounded conspiracy theories about the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting 2012.
Aaron Rodgers doubles down on conspiracy theories in new interview
In the two-hour interview with former Fox News host Carlson, Rodgers also praised Russian President Vladimir Putin as "an interesting, thoughtful, smart individual" and again criticized Covid-19 vaccines.
"Putin came off as an interesting, thoughtful, smart individual. And if you've read 1984, the base game plan of government control is you have to have an enemy, and you have to slander that enemy regardless if you know anything about them," Rodgers remarked.
He also compared Putin to US President Joe Biden, saying, "I think a lot of people are like, 'Oh, Putin apologists are like whitewashing all the stuff that he's done to the different people.'
"I was just like, no, I'd love to, I'd love to see Joe Biden give an interview where he can speak on the history of the United States in the same way that Putin talked about the history of his country."
After suffering a season-ending Achilles tear last season, Rodgers is expected to return as quarterback of the New York Jets when the 2024 NFL season begins this fall.
Cover photo: Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP