Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly looking at Aaron Rodgers for bombshell ticket move
Washington DC - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is reportedly considering NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota governor and pro wrestler Jesse Ventura as possible running mates in his Independent bid for the White House.
Kennedy (70) confirmed to the New York Times that both men are at the top of his list but that he is still considering other candidates. Additional names have not yet been revealed.
Having Rodgers (40) or Ventura (72) on the ticket could bring star power to Kennedy's campaign, helping to overcome some of the obstacles associated with running outside the establishment party framework.
Rodgers was an early backer of RFK Jr.'s bid and, like the presidential hopeful, has been vocal with his vaccine skepticism during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The former Super Bowl champion is set to play with the New York Jets next fall after rupturing his Achilles tendon in his debut last season. It is unclear how a VP run might impact his NFL career.
Ventura was a famous wrestler in the 1970s and 1980s. He appeared on TV and in movies before entering politics, winning the 1998 Minnesota gubernatorial election with the Reform Party.
Both candidates have welcomed RFK Jr.'s advances, insiders told NYT.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s ballot access battle
As speculation around VP selection swirls, the Kennedy campaign is hard at work trying to ensure his name appears on the ballot in as many states as possible.
RFK Jr. announced last week that he had gathered enough signatures to appear on the ballot in Nevada.
The Independent candidate is already set to appear on the general election ballot in Utah and has secured the signatures necessary to appear on the New Hampshire ballot, his campaign says.
The Hawaii Office of Elections confirmed last month that RFK Jr. supporters had gathered the required signatures to establish the We The People party in the state.
Supporters have also filed party paperwork in California, Delaware, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Texas in hopes of seeing RFK Jr. on the ballot come November 5.
