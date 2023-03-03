Alabama's Bryce Young claps back at height criticism

Indianapolis, Indiana - Talk is trash, and this Heisman Trophy winner has had enough, as Bryce Young hit back at comments about his height.

Alabama Heisman winner Bryce Young sent a strong message to all who's worried about his smaller size affecting his career in the NFL. © SEAN GARDNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Coming into the NFL Combine this week, the Alabama player has seen heavy scrutiny and questions over his height.



Young went from being a praised franchise quarterback with the potential of being a No. 1 overall draft pick, to raising doubts over his suitability.

On Friday morning, Young sent a strong message to all who's "worried" about his size affecting his career in the pro league.

"I've been this size, respectfully, my whole life," Young told the media. "I know who I am, I know what I can do. For me, it's fair, everyone can speculate, ask me every question."

On Saturday, Young, along with other quarterbacks like Ohio State's CJ Stroud and Florida's Anthony Richardson Jr., will be officially weighed and measured.

Even if Young literally doesn't measure up to some critics' expectations this weekend, the Alabama product won't let that get in the way of achieving his NFL dream. His unwavering self-belief remains sky-high.

"I'm going to continue to control what I can control, keep working my hardest to put myself in this position. I'm confident in myself. I know what I can do," Young said.