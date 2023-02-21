Brittney Griner returns to Phoenix Mercury in "a special day for all of us"

Phoenix, Arizona - The Phoenix Mercury told Brittney Griner she was "missed every day that she was gone" as the WNBA athlete's return to the team was officially confirmed on Tuesday.

Brittney Griner has officially signed to play again for the WNBA and will return to her team, the Phoenix Mercury. © USA TODAY Sports

Reports over the weekend revealed Griner was signing a one-year contract to rejoin the Mercury for the 2023 basketball season, and that deal was finally announced in a team statement.

Griner spent the first nine seasons of her career in Phoenix but missed the entirety of the 2022 campaign after she was detained in Russia for 10 months.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport in February 2022 for bringing under a gram of cannabis oil into the country in vape cartridges.

Griner said she made an "honest mistake," with her lawyers arguing she was using the cannabis for medicinal purposes and was unaware of its illegal status in Russia.

She was subsequently jailed for nine years for drug possession and drug smuggling with criminal intent but was released in December in a prisoner exchange that saw convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout return to Russia.

When back in the US, Griner quickly outlined her desire to return to the Mercury, and the team were delighted to do that deal.

"So good to be back with the family," Griner posted on Instagram on Tuesday.