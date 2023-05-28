Bryce James' epic NBA-like slam dunk sends the internet into a frenzy

Memphis, Tennessee - Bryce James is making a strong case as the future of basketball !

Bryce James, the youngest son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, is continuing to make a name for himself on the court after a stellar showing at the Nike EYBL circuit this weekend. © MEG OLIPHANT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bryce, the son of four-time NBA champion LeBron James and younger brother of future USC hooper Bronny James, is continuing to make a name for himself on the court.

Over the past few weeks, the younger James has been thrust into the national spotlight for his staggering height as only a 15-year-old teen and his crazy basketball skills. Even his legendary father has publically raved over Bryce's hoops highlights.

On Saturday, the 6-foot-6 high school guard got basketball fans even more hyped after a stellar showing during the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) circuit.

Representing team Strive for Greatness, Bryce went viral after video of his NBA-like slam dunk circulated on the internet.

When a teammate missed a three-point shot, Bryce parachuted out of nowhere and slam-dunked the ball back into the basket.

James' move was arguably the flashiest way any player earned a point during the game, and fans couldn't get enough!