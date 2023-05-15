Kwame Brown and NBA legends rip Ja Morant amid second gun suspension

Memphis, Tennessee - Will the NBA make Ja Morant pay a hefty price after the Memphis Grizzlies athlete was seen holding up a gun in another video?

Following Morant's latest gun incident, several notable NBA legends and current players are speaking out against the hooper's actions. © Collage: Screenshot / Twitter / Ballislife / Justin Ford / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Once again, Morant has been suspended from the NBA after raising a gun in an Instagram live for the second time in just two months.

Morant is coming off of an eight-game suspension without pay and completed a counseling program In Florida. Unfortunately, it looks like Morant didn't learn much, and NBA legends are anything but pleased with the 23-year-old hooper.

On Monday, former first overall pick Kwame Brown ate Morant alive in a NSFW video, ripping the point guard for his disappointing actions.

"Ja Morant, you like to play with guns, huh? You like to play with guns, huh boy? Instead of you just being at your house buying all the guns you want, playing with all the guns you want off camera? You want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club, give a bullsh*t apology and show a gun on Instagram live. I've heard of NBA YoungBoy, but you NBA dumb boy," Brown said. "You gotta be the dumbest motherf***er in the league. You’ve got $231 million promised to you, and you want to be a f**king thug.”

Brown didn't stop there – not even close.

"Your friends ain’t your godd**n friends because I’ve done dumb s*** before, and you know when I noticed a real friend. A real friend, they are going to tell you when you’re wrong and they ain’t going to argue with you, but they just not going to participate and go with you in the bullsh*t."