Quarterback Caleb Williams clarifies stance on joining Chicago Bears

Los Angeles, California - Well, Chicago Bears fans, it appears that Caleb Williams is all in to become the next franchise quarterback !

Caleb Williams has cleared the air about his feelings towards joining the Chicago Bears. © Collage: Michael Hickey & Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After USC quarterback Caleb Williams made headlines for reportedly showing "no interest" in playing for the Bears, the 2022 Heisman winner cleared the air about his potential NFL future on Wednesday.

"I think it's going to be another big city. I've heard that they love football, so if that's the place, I'm excited for that," Williams said on The Herd Show when asked about the possibility of playing for Chicago.

"The fans love football. One of the biggest things that I care about is a place that cares. If that was the place, I'd be excited."

Williams made these comments following his pro day at USC, which was attended by a strong contingent from Chicago.