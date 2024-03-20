Quarterback Caleb Williams clarifies stance on joining Chicago Bears
Los Angeles, California - Well, Chicago Bears fans, it appears that Caleb Williams is all in to become the next franchise quarterback!
After USC quarterback Caleb Williams made headlines for reportedly showing "no interest" in playing for the Bears, the 2022 Heisman winner cleared the air about his potential NFL future on Wednesday.
"I think it's going to be another big city. I've heard that they love football, so if that's the place, I'm excited for that," Williams said on The Herd Show when asked about the possibility of playing for Chicago.
"The fans love football. One of the biggest things that I care about is a place that cares. If that was the place, I'd be excited."
Williams made these comments following his pro day at USC, which was attended by a strong contingent from Chicago.
Is Caleb Williams ready to join the Chicago Bears?
General manager Ryan Poles, head coach Matt Eberflus, and offensive coordinator Shane Waldron were all present to witness Williams in action in California, while newly traded Bears receiver Keenan Allen also made an appearance to support the young quarterback.
After trading former starter Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bears are in desperate need of a new quarterback.
With the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, it seems inevitable that Williams will be the team's next franchise quarterback.
Cover photo: Collage: Michael Hickey & Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP