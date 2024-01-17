Shedeur and Shilo Sanders make waves in Paris Fashion Week debut!
Paris, France - College athletes Shilo and Shedeur Sanders have officially reached international stardom!
Since the arrival of head coach Deion Sanders, Colorado football has skyrocketed in popularity, with the coach's sons, Shilo and Shedeur, emerging as prominent figures in the sports world as well.
In a remarkable turn of events in the era of NIL in college athletics, the Buffalo football stars have transcended the realm of sports to grace the international stage.
On Tuesday, Shilo and Shedeur made waves by strutting down the runway in a dazzling showcase at Paris Fashion Week's Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Show.
The show was orchestrated under the creative brilliance of Grammy-winning artist and fashion designer Pharrell Williams.
Shilo led the way, donning a distinctive green, orange, and cream pixel-printed puffer jacket paired with a stylish plaid shirt, all accented by a Louis flap-duffle. Following in his brother's strut, Shedeur sported a shoulder trunk bag, an orange vest, and eye-catching pixel-printed pants.
It was a moment that surpassed the dreams of most models, marking the intersection of sports and high fashion in a spectacular display of style.
Shedeur and Shilo Sanders bring sports to the Paris runway
Shilo and Shedeur didn't just dip their toes into the fashion scene; they owned it from the get-go, leaving fans in awe and setting the bar sky-high for future runway moments.
Fans went all out as they showered the dynamic brother duo with praise as they basically brought Paris to a standstill – talk about making a fashion week debut!
"Shilo might be built for this," one fan wrote.
"Ayeeee not gonna lie @shilosanders got that model look frfr," another added.
"Keep shining young kings… keep shining," one fan said.
"That's my QB1," another commented.
With Colorado football in its offseason, Shilo and Shedeur are bound to captivate fans with more thrilling moments in the coming months!
Cover photo: Collage: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP