Shedeur and Shilo Sanders make waves in Paris Fashion Week debut!

Shedeur (l) and Shilo Sanders have officially reached international stardom by making waves by strutting down the runway in Paris Fashion Week. © Collage: ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

Since the arrival of head coach Deion Sanders, Colorado football has skyrocketed in popularity, with the coach's sons, Shilo and Shedeur, emerging as prominent figures in the sports world as well.

In a remarkable turn of events in the era of NIL in college athletics, the Buffalo football stars have transcended the realm of sports to grace the international stage.



On Tuesday, Shilo and Shedeur made waves by strutting down the runway in a dazzling showcase at Paris Fashion Week's Louis Vuitton Men's Fall/Winter 2024 Show.

The show was orchestrated under the creative brilliance of Grammy-winning artist and fashion designer Pharrell Williams.

Shilo led the way, donning a distinctive green, orange, and cream pixel-printed puffer jacket paired with a stylish plaid shirt, all accented by a Louis flap-duffle. Following in his brother's strut, Shedeur sported a shoulder trunk bag, an orange vest, and eye-catching pixel-printed pants.

It was a moment that surpassed the dreams of most models, marking the intersection of sports and high fashion in a spectacular display of style.