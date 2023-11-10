Shedeur Sanders proclaims himself a mix of Tom Brady and Michael Vick
Boulder, Colorado - Colorado's football journey might be a rollercoaster of hopes and letdowns these days, but their quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, is rocking a confidence level that could rival the best of the best!
Once considered a Heisman contender this season, Sanders recently dropped a comparison bomb, likening himself to not one but two NFL legends: none other than the cool and collected Tom Brady and the electrifying Michael Vick.
In a playful interview with Complex, Sanders expressed his versatility by likening himself to both Brady and Vick, asserting that he could adapt his playing style based on the specific needs of the game.
"I'll say it's a mixture because I'm able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball," Sanders said when asked who he would compare his game to.
"I can play like Brady, but I'm also able to extend plays, and if it's not there, take it like Vick."
Sanders mentioned that he leans towards hanging out in the pocket, but if the squad calls for some fancy footwork, he straps on his running shoes without hesitation.
"It's funny whenever situations in the game occur, they're like, 'Hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.' So then that's when we bring our legs involved," he added.
Shedeur Sanders' big claim gets some flack from college football fans
Dubbed a dynamic duo of football greatness, Tom Brady and Michael Vick have left an indelible mark in the sport's history.
However, when Shedeur playfully tossed his hat into the ring, drawing parallels between his budding skills and the legendary pair, the football world couldn't resist chiming in with a friendly reminder that maybe, just maybe, those comparisons are being served up a tad too early for the young passer.
"How about you make the league and win something young man, before you compare yourself to Tom Brady," one fan tweeted.
"You start paying kids and they start talking like this," another added.
"I really like Shedeur as a prospect, but he's no where close to Vick's athletic ability. I've seen him get caught from behind and sacked multiple times when trying to escape the pocket. When MV7 decided to go, no one was touching him," another noted.
Shedeur Sanders will lead Colorado against Arizona on Saturday at home at 2 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Christian Petersen & Mike Ehrmann & BRIAN CLEARY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP