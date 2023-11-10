Shedeur Sanders proclaims himself a mix of Tom Brady and Michael Vick

Boulder, Colorado - Colorado's football journey might be a rollercoaster of hopes and letdowns these days, but their quarterback , Shedeur Sanders , is rocking a confidence level that could rival the best of the best!

Shedeur Sanders (r), once a Heisman contender this season, has the internet going nuts after comparing himself to NFL legends Tom Brady and Michael Vick (l). © Collage: Christian Petersen & Mike Ehrmann & BRIAN CLEARY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Once considered a Heisman contender this season, Sanders recently dropped a comparison bomb, likening himself to not one but two NFL legends: none other than the cool and collected Tom Brady and the electrifying Michael Vick.



In a playful interview with Complex, Sanders expressed his versatility by likening himself to both Brady and Vick, asserting that he could adapt his playing style based on the specific needs of the game.

"I'll say it's a mixture because I'm able to stay in the pocket and deliver the ball," Sanders said when asked who he would compare his game to.

"I can play like Brady, but I'm also able to extend plays, and if it's not there, take it like Vick."

Sanders mentioned that he leans towards hanging out in the pocket, but if the squad calls for some fancy footwork, he straps on his running shoes without hesitation.

"It's funny whenever situations in the game occur, they're like, 'Hey, you gotta be Vick tonight. You gotta be Mike Vick tonight.' So then that's when we bring our legs involved," he added.

