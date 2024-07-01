Simone Biles clinches ticket to Paris games with brilliant display at US Olympics trials!

Minneapolis, Minnesota - Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is headed to the Paris Games with a resounding all-around victory at the US Gymnastics Olympics trials on Sunday.

Four-time Olympics gold medalist Simone Biles will be part of US Gymnastics' five-strong team heading to the Paris 2024 Games. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Biles capped her trials with another electrifying floor routine, her high-flying tumbling bringing the crowd to its feet.



She piled up 117.225 over two days of competition in Minneapolis to earn an automatic berth on the five-strong team for Paris.

Three years after a bout of the disorienting "twisties" cut short Biles's Tokyo Games campaign, the gymnast considered the best of all time will return to the Olympic stage looking stronger than ever.

"I knew I wasn't done after the performances in Tokyo," Biles said. "I knew I'd be back."