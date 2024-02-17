Travis Kelce makes major donation to young girls shot at Super Bowl parade

Kansas City, Missouri - Football star Travis Kelce is helping survivors of the shooting that marred the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade after his world-famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift , did the same, NBC News reported Saturday.

Travis Kelce has donated $100,000 to help two young girls who were shot at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. © IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

The shooting on February 14 left one woman dead and 22 people injured – including two girls in the Reyes family.



Kelce's Eighty-Seven and Running foundation made two $50,000 donations to a GoFundMe raising money to support the Reyes family, a Kelce representative confirmed to NBC.

Travis was following in the famous footsteps of Swift, who on Friday donated $100,000 to support the family of the woman killed in the shooting, Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," read a message next to a $50,000 donation to the cause. A second donation in the same amount was deposited minutes later.

Police said that the shooting on Wednesday was the result of a "dispute" and that two juveniles were among those detained.