Taylor Swift donates huge sum to Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting victim's family

A terrible tragedy occurred during the Kansas City Chiefs parade, and now Taylor Swift has reached out to the family of the deceased.

Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift donated $100,000 on Friday to a fundraiser supporting the family of the woman killed in a mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.

Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan (second from r.) passed away during the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration after being shot.  © GoFundMe/Screenshot/Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial

The GoFundMe page was set up one day prior, aiming to raise $75,000 for the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, who died in the shooting that also left 22 people injured, including several children.

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," read a message next to a $50,000 donation to the cause. A second donation in the same amount was deposited minutes later.

A Swift's aide confirmed to Variety magazine that the donations on the page were in fact the singer's.

Along with Swift, more than 2,000 people have donated to the page, which has raised more than $300,000.

Lisa was "senselessly killed," the fundraising page said. "She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. "

Was Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting?

Taylor Swift (c.) appeared at the Super Bowl on Sunday to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce.  © EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Police said the shooting on Wednesday was the result of a "dispute" and two juveniles were among those detained.

Up to a million jubilant fans had gathered for the parade of NFL champions Wednesday afternoon when shots rang out. The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Taylor appeared at the Super Bowl, where she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce. She was not at the parade on Wednesday.

The megastar is currently in Australia as part of her blockbuster Eras world tour.

