Taylor Swift donates huge sum to Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting victim's family
Kansas City, Missouri - Taylor Swift donated $100,000 on Friday to a fundraiser supporting the family of the woman killed in a mass shooting at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade.
The GoFundMe page was set up one day prior, aiming to raise $75,000 for the family of Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan, who died in the shooting that also left 22 people injured, including several children.
"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift," read a message next to a $50,000 donation to the cause. A second donation in the same amount was deposited minutes later.
A Swift's aide confirmed to Variety magazine that the donations on the page were in fact the singer's.
Along with Swift, more than 2,000 people have donated to the page, which has raised more than $300,000.
Lisa was "senselessly killed," the fundraising page said. "She is survived by two children and her husband of 22 years. She was an amazing mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend to so many. "
Was Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Super Bowl parade shooting?
Police said the shooting on Wednesday was the result of a "dispute" and two juveniles were among those detained.
Up to a million jubilant fans had gathered for the parade of NFL champions Wednesday afternoon when shots rang out. The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl title in five seasons after beating the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas on Sunday.
Taylor appeared at the Super Bowl, where she cheered on boyfriend Travis Kelce. She was not at the parade on Wednesday.
The megastar is currently in Australia as part of her blockbuster Eras world tour.
Cover photo: Collage: GoFundMe/Screenshot/Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial & EZRA SHAW / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP