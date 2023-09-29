Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend bashes NFL star amid Taylor Swift dating rumors

Kansas City, Missouri - Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is stealing the spotlight across America right now, and it's not because of his football moves.

Travis Kelce's ex, Maya Benberry (r.), is going viral after an Inside Edition interview where she dropped a bombshell accusing Kelce of cheating on her. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / killatrav & mayabenberry, David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kelce is allegedly dating none other than Grammy-winning superstar Taylor Swift! The rumored match-up has sent shockwaves through both the football and pop culture scenes.



Last week, when Swift showed up at a Chiefs game, the whole world couldn't stop talking about it, and guess what? She may be planning to grace this week's game with her presence, too.

But wait, it's not all sunshine and rainbows for Kelce. One of his exes is going viral after an Inside Edition interview where she dropped the "narcissist" bomb and accused him of betrayal.

And that's not all - she had some words to dish out about Swifties too! Drama alert!