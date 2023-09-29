Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend bashes NFL star amid Taylor Swift dating rumors
Kansas City, Missouri - Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is stealing the spotlight across America right now, and it's not because of his football moves.
Kelce is allegedly dating none other than Grammy-winning superstar Taylor Swift! The rumored match-up has sent shockwaves through both the football and pop culture scenes.
Last week, when Swift showed up at a Chiefs game, the whole world couldn't stop talking about it, and guess what? She may be planning to grace this week's game with her presence, too.
But wait, it's not all sunshine and rainbows for Kelce. One of his exes is going viral after an Inside Edition interview where she dropped the "narcissist" bomb and accused him of betrayal.
And that's not all - she had some words to dish out about Swifties too! Drama alert!
Maya Benberry reveals Taylor Swift fans bully her over Travis Kelce
Benberry (31) dated the Kansas City star back in 2016 after winning his heart on the dating reality TV show Catching Kelce.
They were in a relationship for eight months before they broke up due to Kelce allegedly cheating, which Benberry discovered through social media.
"Certain qualities don't change in men. I feel like Travis is a narcissist. Most narcissists don't change," Benberry told Inside Edition.
Benberry expressed her doubts about Kelce's sincerity in his relationship with Swift, and at the same time, she opened up about the harassment she receives from Swifties, which went into overdrive when Benberry liked a tweet calling the singer a "5," per Page Six.
"Swifties are aggressive," Benberry admitted. "Very Negative, very hypocritical. It's really crazy to me that someone that I think is positive and really nice has such a negative and angry fan base."
Benberry clarified that she doesn't know Swift personally but is a fan of her music.
Inside Edition reported that they have reached out to Kelce regarding the cheating allegations but did not receive a response.
