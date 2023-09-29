Will Taylor Swift attend the Jets-Chiefs game to support Travis Kelce?

East Rutherford, New Jersey - Taylor Swift has sent the NFL world into a frenzy after her viral appearance at the Chiefs-Bears game, but is she gearing up to dominant headlines again with a trip to Sunday's Jets-Chiefs game?

Rumors claiming that Taylor Swift will attend Sunday's Jets-Chiefs game has caused ticket sales to skyrocket. © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

The apparent confirmation of dating rumors between the 33-year-old singer and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce sent practically all of social media into a meltdown last Sunday.

From the pair's exit in Travis' "getaway car" to Taylor's choice of "seemingly ranch" with her chicken, it seems that the world really can't stop talking about the unexpected celebrity couple.

And it doesn't look like that will stop anytime soon, as Taylor is reportedly set to swing by MetLife Stadium to support her rumored beau against the New York Jets.

Though Sunday's primetime showdown was expected to be one of the most-watched games of the season with Super Bowl champions Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes facing off, the former's season-ending injury ended those hopes, but the fanfare is still there - for a much different reason.

Since reports from Front Office Sports said that Taylor would be attending the game first broke, ticket sales for the match-up skyrocketed - with their prices following suit.

According to CNN, tickets to the game had already been on the rise after the Grammy winner's appearance in Kansas City. As she's been spending her recent downtime in Manhattan, MetLife Stadium seemed like a logical next visit even before the alleged confirmation.

Prices have jumped over 40% for tickets to Sunday's game, and TV ratings are expected to follow suit, just as they did during the Chiefs-Bears game.