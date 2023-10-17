Are college basketball preseason rankings overrated?

Once again, the 2023-2024 NCAA men's basketball preseason rankings are downright laughable!

Preseason rankings can be as unpredictable as a rollercoaster, and reigning national champions UConn landing outside the top 5 is a major head scratcher. © Michael Reaves / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's business as usual with Kansas claiming the throne and Duke securing the second spot. Purdue, Michigan State, and Marquette join the party, making up the top five.



Surprisingly, reigning NCAA champions the UConn Huskies find themselves down in sixth place, however.

Preseason rankings can be as unpredictable as a rollercoaster, and it's quite the head-scratcher to see UConn – with multiple title-run players returning and a top-three recruiting class – land the sixth spot.

The Huskies' sixth-place ranking raises the question: Who are the teams ahead of them in the preseason college basketball poll, and why are they there?