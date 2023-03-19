NCAA Tournament 2023: Arkansas upsets reigning champs Kansas and throws March Madness into a tizzy

Des Moines, Iowa - And just like that, a new college basketball national champion will be crowned at the end of this year's March Madness Tournament !

No. 1 Kansas' quest for a second-straight national title is officially over after No. 8 Arkansas stunned the Jayhawks 72-71 on Saturday night.

Following the tough defeat, Kansas became the second No. 1 seed to fall in this year's tournament following Purdue's unbelievable loss to No. 16 seeded Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday.

The Razorbacks' nail-biting win over Kansas gives Arkansas their third straight Sweet 16 appearance, and cements Florida as the most recent school to win back-to-back national titles, in 2006-2007.

Needless to say, the basketball world is in major shock, including the Razorbacks themselves, who posted head coach Eric Musselman's iconic postgame celebration.

"WOOO FREAKING PIG!!!" Arkansas Basketball tweeted with a shirtless picture of Mussleman fist pumping into the crowd.

Social media continued to explode over the upset.

"THEY SAID OUR SEASON WAS OVER. THEY SAID WE WERE OVERRATED," one Razorback fan tweeted. "THEY WERE WRONG."

"Bruh all these upsets… everyone’s brackets HURTIN rn," another fan noted.

"Arkansas basketball is turning in to my favorite March tradition," another fan said.