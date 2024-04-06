Caitlin Clark delivers stunning performance as Iowa advances to NCAA women's basketball final

Cleveland, Ohio - NCAA college basketball sensation Caitlin Clark rallied the University of Iowa over the University of Connecticut 71-69 on Friday, giving her a chance to complete her historic career with a national title.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark led her team past Connecticut to advance to the NCAA women's college basketball finals. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Clark scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and passed off seven assists to spark the Hawkeyes (34-4) into Sunday's March Madness women's championship game against unbeaten South Carolina, which routed North Carolina State 78-59.



"Our team's confidence is pretty good at the point in the season," Clark said. "Everybody is stepping up."

"At this point, anybody can take it and you've got to go prep. You've got one day to take care of yourself so we'll be ready."

Clark, the all-time leading scorer in major US college basketball for men or women, has become an iconic figure attracting unprecedented attention to women's basketball.

Resale prices for tickets to the sold-out Women's Final Four in Cleveland were higher than those for the men's games, a sign of the spotlight Clark's feats have brought to the women's game.

Clark gave herself a chance to conclude her college career as a champion after Iowa lost to Louisiana State in last year's final.

But Clark scored only six points in the first half, shooting 3-of-11 from the floor and 0-for-6 from 3-point range, as the Huskies' Nika Muhl shut her down.

"That's what you're really going to see at this point. They are really going to sell out on me," Clark said. "I thought my teammates stepped up and did a really good job, made some really big baskets when we needed it."

"I couldn't be more proud of them. It takes all five of us."