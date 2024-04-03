March Madness: Will Caitlin Clark or Paige Bueckers reign supreme in Final Four game?

Cleveland, Ohio - Get ready for the ultimate showdown between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers – a clash of two basketball superstars aiming to lead their teams to glory in the national championship.

Caitlin Clark (l.) and Paige Bueckers are set to lead their teams in the Final Four on Friday in a matchup that promises fans a classic showdown of a lifetime. © Collage: Sarah Stier & Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Last season, Clark and Iowa came oh-so-close to victory but fell short against Louisiana State in the title game.

However, after their Elite Eight win over the defending champs, the Lady Tigers, the Hawkeyes are back in the Final Four with revenge on their minds and their sights set on the ultimate prize.

Clark's amazing performance in last year's March Madness catapulted her to legendary status, a feat rarely seen in college sports.

Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers is back on the court after a triumphant return from an ACL injury, showcasing her exceptional skills and dominating every aspect of the game.

In 2021, she made history as the first freshman to sweep major awards, leading UConn to the Final Four with an impressive 28-2 record.

While the scoring machine of Clark has been unstoppable all season long, Bueckers may just be the player to challenge the Hawkeye guard's dominance on the court. This matchup promises fans a classic showdown of a lifetime!