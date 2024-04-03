March Madness: Will Caitlin Clark or Paige Bueckers reign supreme in Final Four game?
Cleveland, Ohio - Get ready for the ultimate showdown between Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers – a clash of two basketball superstars aiming to lead their teams to glory in the national championship.
Last season, Clark and Iowa came oh-so-close to victory but fell short against Louisiana State in the title game.
However, after their Elite Eight win over the defending champs, the Lady Tigers, the Hawkeyes are back in the Final Four with revenge on their minds and their sights set on the ultimate prize.
Clark's amazing performance in last year's March Madness catapulted her to legendary status, a feat rarely seen in college sports.
Meanwhile, Paige Bueckers is back on the court after a triumphant return from an ACL injury, showcasing her exceptional skills and dominating every aspect of the game.
In 2021, she made history as the first freshman to sweep major awards, leading UConn to the Final Four with an impressive 28-2 record.
While the scoring machine of Clark has been unstoppable all season long, Bueckers may just be the player to challenge the Hawkeye guard's dominance on the court. This matchup promises fans a classic showdown of a lifetime!
How does a Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers matchup fair up?
Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers both lead their teams in scoring this season, with Clark averaging 31.7 points per game and Bueckers averaging 21.9 points per game.
While Bueckers' average is 10 points lower than Clark's, UConn has other star players like Aaliyah Edwards who contribute significantly to the team's scoring.
This affects Bueckers' scoring average as she shares the offensive load with her teammates.
UConn's key strategy will be to limit Clark's scoring while dominating the perimeter and frontcourt.
On the other hand, Iowa's focus will be on disrupting Bueckers' rhythm and scoring early to establish a lead.
In their last matchup in 2021, UConn defeated Iowa 92-72 in the Sweet 16 round of the March Madness tournament.
On Friday, the No. 3 Huskies will face a tough challenge against the No. 1 Iowa team, and they will need to put in a strong effort to secure a victory. The game is set to tipoff at 9:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Sarah Stier & Steph Chambers / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP