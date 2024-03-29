Angel Reese eyes Caitlin Clark rematch – but UCLA stands in the way
Albany, New York - Will fans see a rematch of last year's NCAA title game?
Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are on a collision course, just one game away from potentially meeting again on the court.
Last year, the LSU Tigers clinched their program's first-ever national title by defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes.
This year, they have their sights set on a repeat performance if they face Iowa in the Elite Eight round.
But first, LSU must face UCLA on Saturday, where they'll need to bring their A-game to overcome the Bruins.
In their recent game against Middle Tennessee, LSU relied heavily on officiating to secure and maintain their lead. However, against the formidable No. 2 UCLA, the Tigers can't expect the same luxury of favorable calls.
Reese will need to deliver a stellar performance to lead her team past UCLA and potentially set up a highly anticipated rematch with Iowa.
Charisma Osborne defense will challenge Ange Reese and LSU
UCLA senior Charisma Osborne will pose one of Angel Reese and LSU's toughest challenges in the tournament.
Osborne is widely acclaimed as one of the best defenders in the game and is considered a potential top-10 pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft.
"Our teammates and I just knew that with the experience that we had from that previous season, that this season we'd be able to go all the way," Osborne said during an interview on ESPN's SportCenter on Thursday.
For LSU, Reese's rebounding and ability to score inside will be crucial, alongside LSU's proficiency in making deep shots, if they hope to overcome the Bruins and their strong defensive play.
Will UCLA prove to be too much for LSU, or will the Tigers ease on down the road to a potential matchup with Iowa?
Cover photo: Collage: Matthew Holst & Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP