Angel Reese eyes Caitlin Clark rematch – but UCLA stands in the way

Albany, New York - Will fans see a rematch of last year's NCAA title game?

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark (r.) are on a collision course, with only UCLA standing in the Tigers' way of advancing to the Elite Eight. © Collage: Matthew Holst & Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark are on a collision course, just one game away from potentially meeting again on the court.

Last year, the LSU Tigers clinched their program's first-ever national title by defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes.

This year, they have their sights set on a repeat performance if they face Iowa in the Elite Eight round.

But first, LSU must face UCLA on Saturday, where they'll need to bring their A-game to overcome the Bruins.

In their recent game against Middle Tennessee, LSU relied heavily on officiating to secure and maintain their lead. However, against the formidable No. 2 UCLA, the Tigers can't expect the same luxury of favorable calls.

Reese will need to deliver a stellar performance to lead her team past UCLA and potentially set up a highly anticipated rematch with Iowa.