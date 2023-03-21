FDU basketball coach Tobin Anderson leaves the program for Iona

New Rochelle, New York - After a historic run in the NCAA March Madness Tournament , Fairleigh Dickinson head coach Tobin Anderson has left the program for Iona basketball!

Iona shocked the college basketball world by naming Anderson as its new head coach on Monday.

The swift hire came less than 24 hours after Iona's former head coach Rick Pitino resigned to take the head coaching job at St. Johns.

"Tobin Anderson is a widely respected coach who has excelled at every level of the game and has proven that he can lead a mid-major program to NCAA tournament victory," President Seamus Carey said in a statement. "Iona is building a program of national prominence and Tobin has demonstrated that he is the leader to take us there."

Most recently, Anderson stepped into the national spotlight when he led Fairleigh Dickinson into the 2023 NCAA Tournament in his first season with the program.

The 51-year-old made history when his team defeated No. 1 seeded Purdue in the first round, marking it the largest upset in tournament history!

"I appreciate this tremendous opportunity from Matt Glovaski and Dr. Carey to be the next leader of one of the most storied basketball programs on the East Coast," Anderson said following the new hire.

He added: "Iona University represents everything my family and I were looking for in a school, a basketball program and a campus atmosphere. Our goal is to build upon the tremendous tradition of Iona basketball and elevate the program to greater heights."

