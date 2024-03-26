Iowa's win over West Virginia raises eyebrows over rigged March Madness games

Iowa City, Iowa - On Monday night, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes narrowly escaped their NCAA Second Round scare, clinching a late 64-54 victory over West Virginia and raising eyebrows along the way.

Iowa's victory over West Virginia has raised concerns about game officials potentially influencing outcomes to benefit certain teams in March Madness. © MATTHEW HOLST / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The game was a nail-biter, tied with less than two minutes left before Iowa managed to pull ahead.

However, both fans and basketball experts are questioning the officiating, suggesting it may have played a role in Iowa's late surge.

In total, West Virginia was called for 27 fouls compared to Iowa's 11. During the final run, West Virginia received six fouls.

USA Today's Dan Wolken expressed frustration, saying, "This is absurd. Absolutely infuriating. I feel for the West Virginia team. They've played a better game than Iowa and they're not going to get rewarded at all. Hope these refs don't advance."

NBA All-Star Damian Lillard also weighed in, tweeting, "I feel like West Virginia women's team getting did bad by these refs."

This game is part of a broader trend in the March Madness tournament, where there have been questions about officiating favoring certain teams – especially underdogs – leading to suspicions that some are being favored for strategic reasons.