March Madness 2023: The easiest and hardest roads to the Final Four

Who has the easiest path to this year's college basketball national title? Some big players will be up against a tough fight – with some tougher than others.

The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! March Madness officially begins on Tuesday, and the nation's best 68 teams are ready to compete for this year's top dog title.

While fans have been filling out their tournament brackets, one thing is clear: not every team has an equal road to the Final Four.

Some teams were able to get more favorable-looking paths within their regions, while others weren’t so lucky.

Take for instance Alabama and Houston, who are both seeded No. 1 in the South and the Midwest regions, respectively. Both teams have dominated college basketball this season at the top of the ranking leader board.

Now, the Crimson Tide and the Cougars will likely have an easier route to the Final Four than their opponents.

In the South region, Alabama will have a pretty smooth ride until the Elite 8, when they will most likely face No. 2 seeded Arizona.

The same is true for Houston, whose toughest competition will be Texas – if the Longhorns advance to the Elite 8, that is. Houston sit an unbelievable six spots ahead of the next team in their region in the NCAA NET rankings.

That team being the Longhorns.