March Madness 2023: The easiest and hardest roads to the Final Four
Houston, Texas - Who has the easiest path to this year's college basketball national title? Some big players will be up against a tough fight – with some tougher than others.
The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! March Madness officially begins on Tuesday, and the nation's best 68 teams are ready to compete for this year's top dog title.
While fans have been filling out their tournament brackets, one thing is clear: not every team has an equal road to the Final Four.
Some teams were able to get more favorable-looking paths within their regions, while others weren’t so lucky.
Take for instance Alabama and Houston, who are both seeded No. 1 in the South and the Midwest regions, respectively. Both teams have dominated college basketball this season at the top of the ranking leader board.
Now, the Crimson Tide and the Cougars will likely have an easier route to the Final Four than their opponents.
In the South region, Alabama will have a pretty smooth ride until the Elite 8, when they will most likely face No. 2 seeded Arizona.
The same is true for Houston, whose toughest competition will be Texas – if the Longhorns advance to the Elite 8, that is. Houston sit an unbelievable six spots ahead of the next team in their region in the NCAA NET rankings.
That team being the Longhorns.
Xavier, Virginia have the hardest routes to Final Four
Unlike Alabama and Houston, Xavier and Virginia have arguably the hardest routes to the Final Four in Houston.
The Musketeers' first matchup will be against Kennesaw State in the first round on Friday. If they can get pass Kennesaw, they will likely play Iowa State – which is projected to be a nightmare for Xavier.
If they can come out on top to advance, their next matchup will likely only get harder with one of the hottest teams in the country, Texas.
Meanwhile, the Virginia Cavaliers won't get a break from the start!
Virginia will open their first round against a tough Furman team, followed by the dangerous San Diego State!
A Cavaliers' Sweet 16 appearance isn't as promising as other teams' shot. But if they do advance that far into March Madness, they will be met by the overall No. 1 seeded Alabama, who are widely projected to win the South Region.
As the First Four play their way into the tournament beginning on Tuesday, the first official round of March Madness kicks off on Thursday, with Maryland and West Virginia at 12:15 PM EST followed by Furman and Virginia at 12:40 PM EST.
Cover photo: Sarah Stier / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP