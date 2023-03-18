NCAA Tournament 2023: Possible second round March Madness upset alerts

Houston, Texas - Will the college basketball world see more major upsets in the second sound of the NCAA March Madness tournament?

So far, the opening round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament has provided shocking upsets and historic wins! © Dylan Buell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When it comes to March Madness, upsets are a major part of the first two weekends of the men's NCAA Tournament.

So far, the first round provided a handful of magical upsets that will forever be a part of the tournament's history.

For just the second time in men’s NCAA March Madness history, a No. 16 seed, Fairleigh Dickinson, accomplished the unbelievable by taking down a No. 1 seed, Purdue, 63-58 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament!

The Knights pulled off the largest upset in the history of the men’s tournament since its 1985 expansion.

Similarly, No. 15 seed Princeton delivered one of the biggest upsets of the tournament by defeating No. 2 seed Arizona 59-55.

Purdue and Arizona's respective losses reminded fans just how hard it is to navigate the tournament bracket – even as a favorite!

With this said, here are the fan-favorite teams on a possible major upset alert for the second round of the NCAA Tournament.