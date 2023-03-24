Penn State basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry spills on why he left for Notre Dame

South Bend, Indiana - In the latest college basketball coaching carousel shocker amid the NCCA March Madness Tournament, Notre Dame has officially hired Penn State's Micah Shrewsberry to become the Notre Dame Fighting Irish's next head coach!

In the latest college basketball coaching switchup amid March Madness, Notre Dame officially hired Micah Shrewsberry as the next Fighting Irish head coach! © QUINN HARRIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Shrewsberry's time at Penn State was very short, but still undeniable impactful.

In his two seasons with the Nittany Lions, Shrewberry led the program to their best record since 2018 and first NCAA tournament appearance in over a decade.

So many were left wondering: why up and leave the program after such success?

The Indiana native revealed in a new statement released by Notre Dame that the decision was a "combination of top-notch academics, plus a long storied history of success on the basketball court."

Shrewsberry will have big shoes to fill as he replaces longtime coach Mike Brey who spent 20-plus seasons with the Irish.

Notre Dame athletics director Jack Swarbrick revealed that the school was eager to bring Shewsberry on board in Brey's place because his values on and off the court "align with the University."

"We are so excited to have Coach (Shrewsberry) join the Notre Dame family," Swarbrick added as his coaching post was confirmed on Friday.

"Throughout this process, it reaffirmed for me that this job was among the best in the country as we had many great candidates express interest."