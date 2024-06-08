Is Caitlin Clark facing a US Olympic basketball snub?

Washington DC - Women's basketball phenomenon Caitlin Clark will not be selected for the US Paris Olympics team, multiple media reports said Saturday.

Caitlin Clark will reportedly not be picked to represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics. © Collage: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

USA Today cited three sources with knowledge of the situation as saying that the 22-year-old Indiana Fever rookie had been left off the roster.



The Athletic also reported that Clark was expected to be snubbed for an Olympic ticket.

Clark entered the WNBA this season after a record-shattering college career that has sent interest in women's basketball skyrocketing.

News of Clark's Olympic omission comes after she shot a record-tying seven three-pointers in a 30-point haul for Indiana in a victory over the Washington Mystics on Friday night.

The game in the Washington was watched by a packed crowd of 20,333 – the largest audience for a WNBA game in 17 years.

The Olympic roster reportedly includes A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray, and Kahleah Copper.