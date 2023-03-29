Basketball Hall of Fame's star-studded 2023 class revealed

New York, New York - The stacked 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class was revealed on Tuesday, with some NBA and WNBA greats making the cut.

Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade, and former Dallas Mavericks star Dirk Nowitzki are in the 2023 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class. © Collage: Credit Ethan Miller & Michael Reaves & TOM PENNINGTON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to ESPN, Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki, Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Gregg Popovich, and Becky Hammon are all included on this year's list.

Wade, Nowitzki, Gasol, and Parker are all first-ballot selections after playing their final seasons in 2018-19, while it was also Popovich's first time on the ballot after previously declining Hall of Fame consideration in recent years.



Hammon's elevation was also considered simply a matter of time, with the six-time WNBA All-Star, former long-time San Antonio Spurs assistant, and 2022 WNBA championship-winning coach with the Las Vegas Aces having put together a stellar resume since turning pro in 1999.

With Hammon's ties to the Spurs, it figures to be a special night for San Antonio fans as Parker and Popovich are enshrined, joining fellow linchpins of their dynasty Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili after their inductions in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Nowitzki, who for a long period was European basketball's biggest star, brought the Mavericks their only title in 2011 as he took down the Heat in LeBron James' first season there.