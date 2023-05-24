Celtics keep NBA finals hope alive with a big win in Miami

Miami, Florida - The Boston Celtics kept their NBA Eastern Conference finals hopes alive with a 116-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Tuesday to reduce the series deficit to 3-1.

Jayson Tatum (r.) inspired the Boston Celtics to a 116-99 victory over the Miami Heat. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Jayson Tatum inspired the Celtics with 33 points, as well as 11 rebounds and assists, while five other players reached double figures in what was a determined team display from Joe Mazzulla's side.



After the Heat's 128-102 win on Sunday, the Celtics were facing the possibility of a humiliating 4-0 exit but they will now be looking to put further pressure on Miami in Thursday's clash back in Boston.

While no team in NBA history has ever come back from 3-0 down to win a best-of-seven playoff series, Boston will have drawn belief that they can now deliver a comeback and reach the Finals where the Denver Nuggets await.

The Heat, looking to reach the NBA finals for the seventh time as they search for their first NBA Championship since 2013, started strongly and took a 22-15 lead with four minutes left in the first quarter.



With Gabe Vincent in inspired form, the Miami crowd sensed another convincing win for Erik Spoelstra but Boston kept themselves in the game and went in just 56-50 down at half-time.

But Miami never recovered from allowing a rapid 18-0 Celtics run in the third quarter with Tatum claiming half of those points as the visitors went from nine points down to nine up.

Miami ran out of ideas against a strong Boston defense, who had 16 steals, and the Celtics never looked in danger from that point on.