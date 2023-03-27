LeBron James reveals full extent of foot injury and surgery prospects

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James revealed the full extent of the injury that kept him out of the Los Angeles Lakers' previous 13 games before Sunday's return, but said he may still require surgery.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James brings the ball up court against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. © USA TODAY Sports

The star athlete returned off the bench with 19 points, making six-of-11 shots from the field with eight rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes as the Lakers lost 118-108 to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.



The four-time NBA MVP revealed after the game that he had actually torn a tendon in his foot against the Dallas Mavericks on February 26, which typically keeps players out for longer than the four weeks' recovery time he needed.

The 38-year-old said he was told by two doctors that he required surgery but opted against it, albeit conceding he may still require an operation on the injury in the offseason.

When asked why James opted against surgery, he replied: "Because I went to the LeBron James of feet and he told me I shouldn't."

James added: "Right now I don’t need it. We'll wait and see. I'll probably get another MRI at the end of the season and go from there."

"If I end up having to get surgery after the season... by the time next season starts I'll be fine, I'll be ready to go."