Florida State suffers quarterback blow ahead of ACC Championship
Charlotte, North Carolina - Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker's status for the ACC championship has been ruled a game-time decision following a concussion-like injury last weekend.
After starter Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury a few weeks ago, Florida State found unexpected success with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who led the defeat against rival Florida, keeping the Seminoles unbeaten heading into the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.
However, Rodemaker's status for the crucial matchup against Louisville is uncertain, as he is considered a game-time decision due to a head injury sustained against the Gators.
Despite participating in some drills during the week, Rodemaker has been limited in practice, with freshman Brock Glenn taking most of the starter reps.
Coach Mike Norvell provided updates on Rodemaker's condition on Friday, mentioning that he passed initial testing but experienced symptoms later.
"There's a process we have to go through and certain benchmarks that we'll go through as we lead up to the game," Norvell told the media about Rodemaker on Friday. "Then we'll see where he's at. But all those guys are ready, and they're prepared."
If Rodemaker is unable to play, the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of freshman Brock Glenn, a four-star prospect from high school. Despite being the third-string quarterback, Glenn is ready for the big showdown in the ACC Championship Game, per Norvell.
Can Brock Glenn lead Florida State to a ACC championship?
The only instance in the history of the College Football Playoff where a third-string quarterback led a team to a national championship title was the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2014.
Despite quarterback injuries to Braxton Miller and JT Barrett, one-loss Big Ten champion Buckeyes, under the leadership of Cardale Jones, secured a spot in the CFP and ultimately clinched the national title.
The upcoming conference championship weekend presents a similar narrative for the Florida State Seminoles. With both quarterbacks potentially sidelined due to injury, the potential scenario of freshman Brock Glenn stepping in as the quarterback echoes the Buckeyes' historic feat.
If Glenn ends up leading Florida State against Louisville and they win, it would finish off an amazing 13-0 season, topped with a conference championship. In the era of the College Football Playoff, teams that are unbeaten conference champions from Power 5 conferences have always made it into the top four.
However, if the Seminoles were to be excluded from the top four despite a perfect record, it would suggest that the selection committee questions their ability to contend for a national title without Travis and Rodemaker. This speculation has sparked discussions across the internet, raising concerns about several teams playoff chances.
Florida State and Louisville will suit up for the ACC championship showdown on Saturday at 8 PM EST, airing on ABC.
Cover photo: James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP