Florida State suffers quarterback blow ahead of ACC Championship

Charlotte, North Carolina - Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker's status for the ACC championship has been ruled a game-time decision following a concussion-like injury last weekend.

After starter Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury a few weeks ago, Florida State found unexpected success with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who led the defeat against rival Florida, keeping the Seminoles unbeaten heading into the ACC Championship Game on Saturday.

However, Rodemaker's status for the crucial matchup against Louisville is uncertain, as he is considered a game-time decision due to a head injury sustained against the Gators.

Despite participating in some drills during the week, Rodemaker has been limited in practice, with freshman Brock Glenn taking most of the starter reps.

Coach Mike Norvell provided updates on Rodemaker's condition on Friday, mentioning that he passed initial testing but experienced symptoms later.

"There's a process we have to go through and certain benchmarks that we'll go through as we lead up to the game," Norvell told the media about Rodemaker on Friday. "Then we'll see where he's at. But all those guys are ready, and they're prepared."



If Rodemaker is unable to play, the responsibility will fall on the shoulders of freshman Brock Glenn, a four-star prospect from high school. Despite being the third-string quarterback, Glenn is ready for the big showdown in the ACC Championship Game, per Norvell.