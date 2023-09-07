College football Week 2: Alabama treads on upset alert against Texas

Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Will No. 11 Texas upset No. 3 Alabama in the most-anticipated college football Week 2 showdown?

In the season opener last weekend, the Crimson Tide unquestionably addressed their biggest preseason uncertainty the football world was unsure of: Jalen Milroe has seemingly secured the starting quarterback position.

Milroe took the reins for every significant play during the Middle Tennessee game and displayed an impressive performance, even though it was against a less formidable opponent.

This goes well for the Crimson Tide as they approach their highly-anticipated marquee showdown against Texas.

Over in Austin last weekend, the Longhorn's preseason hype quickly dwindled when Texas struggled in the first half against Rice. Still, it's important not to lose sight of the bigger picture.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian has one of the most talented offenses in the nation, and the Longhorns still garnered a 30+ point victory over Rice without showing Alabama their full deck of starring plays and players.

