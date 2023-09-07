College football Week 2: Alabama treads on upset alert against Texas
Tuscaloosa, Alabama - Will No. 11 Texas upset No. 3 Alabama in the most-anticipated college football Week 2 showdown?
In the season opener last weekend, the Crimson Tide unquestionably addressed their biggest preseason uncertainty the football world was unsure of: Jalen Milroe has seemingly secured the starting quarterback position.
Milroe took the reins for every significant play during the Middle Tennessee game and displayed an impressive performance, even though it was against a less formidable opponent.
This goes well for the Crimson Tide as they approach their highly-anticipated marquee showdown against Texas.
Over in Austin last weekend, the Longhorn's preseason hype quickly dwindled when Texas struggled in the first half against Rice. Still, it's important not to lose sight of the bigger picture.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian has one of the most talented offenses in the nation, and the Longhorns still garnered a 30+ point victory over Rice without showing Alabama their full deck of starring plays and players.
The Alabama-Texas showdown will be one of the biggest showdowns of the season, with consequences that could leave the losing team out of the playoffs.
Will Texas' improved team be too much for Alabama's rookie quarterback?
Texas has made significant strides in both the line of scrimmage and skill positions.
Also, it's worth noting that if Quinn Ewers hadn't suffered an injury in the first half last year, they most likely would have defeated Alabama last year in Austin.
Although this year's game will take place on the Crimson Tide's home turf, Texas has consistently bolstered its roster depth. Meanwhile, Alabama finds itself without the key factor that contributed to their narrow 20-19 victory last year, Bryce Young.
Against Texas, Milroe won't easily get away with the same errors played against Middle Tennessee.
Facing a seasoned defense, Milroe must maintain the same level of confidence he displayed in Week 1 against Texas, especially in what is arguably one of Alabama's most significant regular-season games.
The Alabama and Texas showdown will kick off on Saturday at 7 PM ET, airing on ESPN.
Cover photo: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP