Quinn Ewers talks Arch Manning, Maalik Murphy's quarterback growth
Austin, Texas - The dynamic duo of Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy are set to steer the Texas football ship into an exhilarating future.
Following the Texas spring game in April, head coach Steve Sarkisian undoubtedly named quarterback Quinn Ewers as the team's starter opening the 2023 season.
Sarkisian quickly clarified the quarterback position situation as the preseason transitions into fall camp, yet inquiries now surround Texas quarterbacks Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy.
To Ewers' taste, both guys are coming along nicely.
Although both players lack extensive field experience, Manning shows promising development as he enters his debut college football season.
Murphy, having progressed slightly further, might be on par with Ewers in terms of skill level.
Quinn Ewers say Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy have "grown a lot"
The future of Texas football is in good hands with Murphy and Manning, according to pass-caller Ewers.
"I think they've both grown a lot," Ewers said. "Arch is kind of getting used to the offense and getting used to what it looks like."
Quinn added: "With Maalik, he's also in Year Two like I am. He's doing the same things I am doing. Learning the offense better. Able to check protections and stuff like that. It's cool to see the growth, for sure."
Texas football will open the 2023-24 season at home against Rice University on Saturday, September 2 at 3:30 PM ET.
