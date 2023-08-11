Quinn Ewers talks Arch Manning, Maalik Murphy's quarterback growth

Austin, Texas - The dynamic duo of Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy are set to steer the Texas football ship into an exhilarating future.

Quinn Ewers (l.), the starting quarterback for Texas, recently marveled at the remarkable evolution of Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy as standout quarterbacks. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Following the Texas spring game in April, head coach Steve Sarkisian undoubtedly named quarterback Quinn Ewers as the team's starter opening the 2023 season.

Sarkisian quickly clarified the quarterback position situation as the preseason transitions into fall camp, yet inquiries now surround Texas quarterbacks Arch Manning and Maalik Murphy.

To Ewers' taste, both guys are coming along nicely.

Although both players lack extensive field experience, Manning shows promising development as he enters his debut college football season.

Murphy, having progressed slightly further, might be on par with Ewers in terms of skill level.