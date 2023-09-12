College football Week 2: Texas soars as the ACC heats things up

No. 4 Texas has become a national college football powerhouse again as Florida State and Miami keep the ACC in the national spotlight.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Austin, Texas - The 2023 college football season is still in its early stages, but it looks like Texas is back!

No. 4 Texas have reestablished themselves as a powerhouse on the national stage after defeating then No. 3 Alabama.
© KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The saying "Texas is back" has been a sarcastic joke among Longhorns doubters since their last Big 12 title in 2009.

However, following the team's impressive 34-24 victory over Alabama on Saturday, this often-repeated phrase might now hold some truth.

For over a decade, Texas has struggled to make a significant impact on the national stage. But now, soaring a massive seven spots on the AP poll ranking, the No. 4 Longhorns have reclaimed national relevance.

It's been quite a while since Texas had a roster capable of matching up against a team like Alabama, but the Longhorns had the upper hand with quarterback Quinn Ewers and a more impressive group of receivers in Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington.

While the Longhorns will need to play many more games to confirm their status as national title contenders, Coach Steve Sarkisian can find comfort in knowing that he has a team capable of challenging the nation's elite.

Miami and Florida State keep the ACC in national spotlight

The dominance of Florida State and Miami could be a game-changer not just for college football but especially for the ACC!
© Julio Aguilar / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Despite worrisome preseason headlines suggesting that the ACC might be the next conference to undergo unfortunate realignment, Miami and Florida State are causing quite a stir, revitalizing the conference's prominence.

It's still early in the season, but if this trend of Florida State and Miami continues, it could be a game-changer not only for college football but also for the ACC!

What's really turning heads is how both teams have been dominating the SEC in the first two weeks of the season.

In Week 1, the Seminoles destroyed then No. 5 LSU, 45-24, utterly breaking the Tigers' competitive spirit.

In Week 2, Miami showcased remarkable physicality and dominance in their 48-33 victory over Texas A&M, signaling a significant shift in the program's narrative.

Florida State and Miami will take on Boston College and Bethune-Cookman on Saturday at noon and 7:30 PM ET, respectively.

