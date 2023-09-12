College football Week 2: Texas soars as the ACC heats things up

Austin, Texas - The 2023 college football season is still in its early stages, but it looks like Texas is back!

No. 4 Texas have reestablished themselves as a powerhouse on the national stage after defeating then No. 3 Alabama. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The saying "Texas is back" has been a sarcastic joke among Longhorns doubters since their last Big 12 title in 2009.

However, following the team's impressive 34-24 victory over Alabama on Saturday, this often-repeated phrase might now hold some truth.

For over a decade, Texas has struggled to make a significant impact on the national stage. But now, soaring a massive seven spots on the AP poll ranking, the No. 4 Longhorns have reclaimed national relevance.

It's been quite a while since Texas had a roster capable of matching up against a team like Alabama, but the Longhorns had the upper hand with quarterback Quinn Ewers and a more impressive group of receivers in Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, and Jordan Whittington.

While the Longhorns will need to play many more games to confirm their status as national title contenders, Coach Steve Sarkisian can find comfort in knowing that he has a team capable of challenging the nation's elite.