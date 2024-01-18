Has Jim Harbaugh made his NFL coaching decision?

Ann Arbor, Michigan - Michigan football fans are biting their nails because Jim Harbaugh just may be ditching the Wolverines for the NFL .

This week, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh had interviews with two NFL teams: the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons.

Rumors online suggest that Harbaugh might be on the verge of leaving Michigan, and the latest reports indicate that he is a top candidate for the Chargers' head coach position.

During Thursday's episode of Get Up, ESPN insider Adam Schefter noted that "the question is whether they can get something done with Jim, who's spoken in the past with the Vikings two years ago about going to the NFL; it didn't happen, and with the Broncos last year, didn't happen."

Despite a potentially lucrative contract extension with Michigan, many expect him to make the leap to the NFL.