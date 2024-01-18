Has Jim Harbaugh made his NFL coaching decision?
Ann Arbor, Michigan - Michigan football fans are biting their nails because Jim Harbaugh just may be ditching the Wolverines for the NFL.
This week, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh had interviews with two NFL teams: the Los Angeles Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons.
Rumors online suggest that Harbaugh might be on the verge of leaving Michigan, and the latest reports indicate that he is a top candidate for the Chargers' head coach position.
During Thursday's episode of Get Up, ESPN insider Adam Schefter noted that "the question is whether they can get something done with Jim, who's spoken in the past with the Vikings two years ago about going to the NFL; it didn't happen, and with the Broncos last year, didn't happen."
Despite a potentially lucrative contract extension with Michigan, many expect him to make the leap to the NFL.
Will Sherrone Moore replace Jim Harbaugh as Michigan head coach?
If Jim Harbaugh decides to move to the NFL this offseason, there's speculation that the current offensive coordinator, Sherrone Moore, could be the next head coach at Michigan.
Moore gained coaching experience as the interim head coach for the Wolverines when Harbaugh was suspended by the Big 10 due to an alleged cheating scandal.
During that time, Moore led Michigan to three consecutive victories against Penn State, Maryland, and their arch-rival, Ohio State.
Michigan football fans remain on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the future of their head coach as the clock ticks down.
Cover photo: NIC ANTAYA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP