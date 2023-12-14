Georgia football fans hit with rough ride for 2024 season
Athens, Georgia - Brace yourselves, Bulldogs fans! Georgia football will have to gear up for a challenging away schedule next season – and pay a pretty penny to attend.
In 2024, the SEC is set to welcome Texas and Oklahoma, injecting a new level of competition into the mix.
The Bulldogs' game against Texas next year is scheduled in Austin, and coincides with the Formula 1 Grand Prix also being held there that weekend. It will create a some extra chaos for fans, as the city is expected to experience a surge in hotel and flight prices, posing a challenge for Bulldogs supporters to get there.
As if that weren't enough, the full SEC 2024 season schedule was unveiled on Wednesday night, delivering another blow to fans.
Come September, the two-time defending national champions are slated for a revenge match against reigning SEC champions Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
The ticket prices for this epic showdown may make Super Bowl travel expenses seem like a budget-friendly option. Thus, it's clear the Bulldogs and their loyal away-game fans are in for a tough ride next season.
How much are Alabama hotels for Georgia showdown weekend?
The highly anticipated clash between Georgia and Alabama is expected to set hotel prices soaring during that weekend.
According to Cole Cubelic from the SEC Network, a snapshot of local hotels near Alabama's home stadium revealed rates that had already skyrocketed to the point of being "a couple of mortgage payments" for a two-night stay.
Hotels like Embassy Suites and Homewood Suites, both part of the Hilton chain, are charging over $4,000 two-nights – a staggering amount for college fans.
It's clear why Georgia's showdown against Alabama is likely to be the most eagerly awaited and expensive game for Bulldog fans in 2024. The anticipation is fueled by the devastating taste of their 27-24 defeat in this year's conference title game, which not only kept Georgia out of the Playoff but also dashed their chance to make history as the only program to win three consecutive CFP titles.
Even though the 2023 college football season hasn't finished, Bulldogs fans might want to start saving their pennies already for next season, considering the pricey travel challenges ahead.
Cover photo: Sean M. Haffey / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP