Georgia football fans hit with rough ride for 2024 season

Athens, Georgia - Brace yourselves, Bulldogs fans! Georgia football will have to gear up for a challenging away schedule next season – and pay a pretty penny to attend.

The 2024 Georgia away game against Alabama has seen a surge in hotel prices, causing roadblocks for Bulldogs fans to pack the Crimson Tide stadium. © KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In 2024, the SEC is set to welcome Texas and Oklahoma, injecting a new level of competition into the mix.

The Bulldogs' game against Texas next year is scheduled in Austin, and coincides with the Formula 1 Grand Prix also being held there that weekend. It will create a some extra chaos for fans, as the city is expected to experience a surge in hotel and flight prices, posing a challenge for Bulldogs supporters to get there.

As if that weren't enough, the full SEC 2024 season schedule was unveiled on Wednesday night, delivering another blow to fans.

Come September, the two-time defending national champions are slated for a revenge match against reigning SEC champions Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The ticket prices for this epic showdown may make Super Bowl travel expenses seem like a budget-friendly option. Thus, it's clear the Bulldogs and their loyal away-game fans are in for a tough ride next season.