Has Jayden Daniels overtaken Caleb Williams as top quarterback pick?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is a new college football quarterback making his way to become the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft?
Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams has been riding high as this year's NFL draft top pick.
But following Jayden Daniels' Pro Day performance on Wednesday, a debate has ignited over who truly deserves the first selection in the draft.
Former NFL player and executive Louis Riddick praised LSU's Daniels, saying, "I thought that this guy should be QB No. 1. He is as fluid as any quarterback you've seen come out.
"The ball absolutely explodes off of his hand. After looking at him in person, there is no doubt in my mind."
Riddick wasn't alone in his admiration of Daniels. NFL veteran quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky also believes Daniels is the best pick as the draft approaches.
Orlovsky emphasized the signal-caller's decision-making and ball placement skills, suggesting they're superior to those of every other quarterback in this draft class.
"I think if we're honest about who the best quarterbacks are on a consistent basis, year in and year out in the NFL, and where these guys are, Caleb Williams is unbelievably talented. Jayden is the best guy in the draft for me," he said on ESPN's Get Up morning show.
Drake Maye and Michael Penix Jr. make headlines in their Pro Day showings
At UNC's football facility, quarterback Drake Maye showcased his skills to a group of NFL luminaries, including head coach Jerod Mayo, director of scouting Eliot Wolf, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, among others.
During Thursday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee revealed that sources have indicated Maye is highly regarded with the New England Patriots, holding the third overall pick in the draft, particularly interested in him due to their urgent need for a new quarterback.
Former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also made waves with his Pro Day performance, grabbing headlines across the internet.
The Heisman finalist and Maxwell Award-winning passer clocked an impressive 4.46-second 40-yard dash. Fans and experts alike have taken notice of his talent and positioned him as an underdog in the quarterbacks class.
The 2024 NFL Draft is set for April 25-27 at the Campus Martius Park in Detroit, Michigan.
