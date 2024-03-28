Has Jayden Daniels overtaken Caleb Williams as top quarterback pick?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is a new college football quarterback making his way to become the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft?

After Jayden Daniels' (r.) standout Pro Day on Wednesday, a debate has sparked over whether he or Caleb Williams truly deserves the top pick in the draft. © Collage: Sean M. Haffey & KEVIN C. COX / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams has been riding high as this year's NFL draft top pick.

But following Jayden Daniels' Pro Day performance on Wednesday, a debate has ignited over who truly deserves the first selection in the draft.

Former NFL player and executive Louis Riddick praised LSU's Daniels, saying, "I thought that this guy should be QB No. 1. He is as fluid as any quarterback you've seen come out.

"The ball absolutely explodes off of his hand. After looking at him in person, there is no doubt in my mind."

Riddick wasn't alone in his admiration of Daniels. NFL veteran quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky also believes Daniels is the best pick as the draft approaches.

Orlovsky emphasized the signal-caller's decision-making and ball placement skills, suggesting they're superior to those of every other quarterback in this draft class.

"I think if we're honest about who the best quarterbacks are on a consistent basis, year in and year out in the NFL, and where these guys are, Caleb Williams is unbelievably talented. Jayden is the best guy in the draft for me," he said on ESPN's Get Up morning show.