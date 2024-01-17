Who will replace Jim Harbaugh as Michigan football's head coach?
Ann Arbor, Michigan - Will Sherrone Moore become the head coach of Michigan football if Jim Harbaugh leaves for the NFL?
The possibility of Jim Harbaugh not returning to Michigan seems increasingly likely.
The current head coach of the Wolverines football team has recently undergone his second interview with the Atlanta Falcons, signaling a potential departure.
If Harbaugh leaves for the NFL, Michigan may soon find themselves in search of a new head coach.
In such a scenario, the Wolverines might not need to look far for a suitable replacement!
Sherrone Moore, the current offensive coordinator for the Wolverines, could be the ideal candidate to fill Harbaugh's shoes.
Moore stepped in as head coach during Harbaugh's suspension by the Big 10 amid the team's alleged cheating scandal. In that interim period, Moore guided Michigan to three consecutive victories against Penn State, Maryland, and their arch-rival, Ohio State.
Jim Harbaugh isn't holding back on NFL offers
On Tuesday night the Atlanta Falcons announced the completion of a comprehensive interview with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh also met with the LA Chargers on Monday.
In an effort to retain their coach, Michigan is going all out, offering Harbaugh a contract that would position him as the highest-paid college coach.
The contract also includes a rather enticing new addition.
Michigan is reportedly in the process of crafting a clause that would ensure Harbaugh's continued employment, even in the face of the ongoing NCAA investigation into Michigan's sign-stealing scandal.
As each day passes, Jim Harbaugh appears to be closer and closer to an NFL head coaching job. What do you think – will he be leaving college football for the big leagues?
