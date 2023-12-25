How to watch CFB Orange Bowl: Florida State vs Georgia

Despite being the undefeated ACC champions, the Seminoles have been making headlines due to their playoff snub, losing out to the Crimson Tide in a controversial decision.



Now, Florida State needs to shift their focus from the playoff drama and concentrate on the formidable Georgia team. The Bulldogs, led by quarterback Carson Beck, are currently the 14-point favorites in the betting lines, boasting a strong roster.

The Seminoles are also facing some challenges as over 10 players, including star receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, have opted out of playing in the bowl game. Their decisions are attributed to preparing for the NFL Draft and navigating the NCAA transfer portal.

In contrast, Georgia seems to be in a more stable position with zero reported players opting out of the Orange Bowl as of Sunday. This sets the stage for an intriguing matchup between two talented teams, where Florida State must overcome the recent setbacks and turn the page to compete against a determined Georgia team.