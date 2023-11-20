How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan "The Game"

Ann Arbor, Michigan - College football rivalry week is here and it doesn't get any better than the Ohio State vs. Michigan showdown!

Ohio State and Michigan's "The Game" is finally here and the Buckeyes are hungry for revenge against a Michigan team that will be without their head coach. © Mike Mulholland / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Get ready for the grandfather of all clashes in college football – it's The Game, and it's about to set the field on fire!

In this epic showdown, No. 2 Ohio State is gearing up to take on the No. 3 Michigan in what could be a historic chapter in their storied rivalry. The battleground will tipoff at the Wolverines' home turf at Michigan Stadium, raising the stakes to unprecedented levels.

Last season, Michigan claimed victory over Ohio State in a showdown of the unbeaten, with both teams holding the coveted No. 2 and No. 3 spots. This year, the Wolverines are eyeing their second consecutive triumph over the Buckeyes, aiming for a three-peat not seen since 1997.

Making things even more dramatic this year is Michigan's cheating scandal, which has turned into the biggest controversy in recent college football history. While it's all still being investigated, Michigan has fired several coaches. Head coach Jim Harbaugh will stay suspended for the rest of the regular season.