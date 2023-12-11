Is Arch Manning transferring from Texas? College football fans dig in

Austin, Texas - Sorry to break it to you college football fans, but if you were crossing your fingers for an Arch Manning transfer from Texas, keep dreaming!

Arch Manning is poised to carve out his legendary status at Texas football as the program gears up for the gauntlet of the SEC in 2024. © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In recent weeks, the internet has been buzzing with rumors about Arch Manning's potential transfer.

Despite the Manning family shooting down the transfer speculation, some fans have remained hopeful that Manning might choose a different college football program as his freshman year winds down.

But fear not, as the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly isn't making a move out of Texas – at least not anytime soon. Arch hadn't entered the transfer portal as the deadline passed on Friday.



What would it looks like for the18-year-old true freshman to carve out a legendary status as a Longhorn and a future SEC star?

Manning is expected to transition into a backup starter quarterback role next season, making his path at Texas appear relatively clear as he currently sits in "third place" for starting QB.

Ahead of him, Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy might give each other tough competition for the starting position. And Arch will be at the ready.