Is Arch Manning transferring from Texas? College football fans dig in
Austin, Texas - Sorry to break it to you college football fans, but if you were crossing your fingers for an Arch Manning transfer from Texas, keep dreaming!
In recent weeks, the internet has been buzzing with rumors about Arch Manning's potential transfer.
Despite the Manning family shooting down the transfer speculation, some fans have remained hopeful that Manning might choose a different college football program as his freshman year winds down.
But fear not, as the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning seemingly isn't making a move out of Texas – at least not anytime soon. Arch hadn't entered the transfer portal as the deadline passed on Friday.
What would it looks like for the18-year-old true freshman to carve out a legendary status as a Longhorn and a future SEC star?
Manning is expected to transition into a backup starter quarterback role next season, making his path at Texas appear relatively clear as he currently sits in "third place" for starting QB.
Ahead of him, Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy might give each other tough competition for the starting position. And Arch will be at the ready.
What does Arch Manning's future look like at Texas football?
Archie Manning, the NFL Hall of Famer and Arch's grandfather, has suggested the best path for his grandson's success mirrors the route his uncle Eli took in college.
"Eli had what I think is the best course," Archie said. "He redshirt his first year, was a backup in his second year, and then started in his third year. I think it’s a big jump."
This strategy aligns well for Arch, especially since Ewers is set to make a comeback for Texas in 2024, and the team will require a seasoned quarterback as they face the SEC gauntlet next year.
By the following year, Manning will have gained valuable experience, positioning him as a serious contender for the starting quarterback position in 2025.
His expertise and exceptional skill set will only grow as Texas enters its second year in the SEC, when Manning will likely become the program's most seasoned quarterback.
With Murphy possibly transferring to another program for a starting role and Ewers probably heading to the NFL, Manning could be the go-to veteran presence for the Longhorns.
Arch Manning and No. 3 Texas are set to face off against No. 2 Washington in the College Football Playoff Semifinal on January 1 in New Orleans at 8:45 PM ET.
Cover photo: Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP