Arch Manning fuels transfer speculation after Kansas State win

Austin, Texas - Will Arch Manning prove fans right and transfer out of Texas?

After Texas nail-biting 33-30 win over Kansas State, many fans now believe that Arch Manning will likely to enter the transfer portal once the season concludes. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

When Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a shoulder injury earlier this season, it sparked wild speculation among fans that Manning might finally get his chance to shine on the field.

However, with Maalik Murphy taking the reins as the backup starter, the 18-year-old freshman has yet to make his debut.

Last weekend, Murphy delivered an impressive performance, amassing 170 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a convincing 35-6 victory over BYU.

During the game against Kansas State on Saturday, Murphy got off to a strong start by connecting with Adonai Mitchell on a 37-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Right after Murphy's exceptional pass to Mitchell, the college football community flooded social media with worrisome talks about Manning's future at Texas.

As the Longhorns wrapped up the game with a 33-30 win, many fans now believe that he's likely to enter the transfer portal once the season concludes.