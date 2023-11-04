Arch Manning fuels transfer speculation after Kansas State win
Austin, Texas - Will Arch Manning prove fans right and transfer out of Texas?
When Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered a shoulder injury earlier this season, it sparked wild speculation among fans that Manning might finally get his chance to shine on the field.
However, with Maalik Murphy taking the reins as the backup starter, the 18-year-old freshman has yet to make his debut.
Last weekend, Murphy delivered an impressive performance, amassing 170 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in a convincing 35-6 victory over BYU.
During the game against Kansas State on Saturday, Murphy got off to a strong start by connecting with Adonai Mitchell on a 37-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Right after Murphy's exceptional pass to Mitchell, the college football community flooded social media with worrisome talks about Manning's future at Texas.
As the Longhorns wrapped up the game with a 33-30 win, many fans now believe that he's likely to enter the transfer portal once the season concludes.
Arch Manning continues to ride the bench in Texas
Last week, when asked why Arch Manning didn't play against BYU, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said that he wanted to establish a better offensive rhythm for Murphy.
However, fans think that it might take Murphy the entire season to find his rhythm, potentially keeping Manning on the bench for the entire year.
"Arch Manning might have to find a new home," one fan said. "Maalik Murphy is the truth."
"Malik Murphy gonna make arch Manning hit the Transfer Portal," another added.
"Arch Manning ain't never seeing the field," another fan said.
"Arch Manning transferring to Alabama is gonna be a crazy headline," another sarcastically wrote.
Next week, Texas will face a 4-5 TCU team on the road. Will Manning take to the field then?
Cover photo: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP