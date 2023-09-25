Notre Dame's legendary coach Lou Holtz makes jabs at Ohio State ahead of showdown

South Bend, Indiana - Notre Dame's legendary coach Lou Holtz might be 86 years old, but his classic college football trash talk is as young as ever!

Notre Dame legendary coach Lou Holtz took major jabs at Ohio State football, calling out head coach Ryan Day (r.) on a live episode of The Pat McAfee Show. © Collage: Gregory Shamus & Ben Jackson / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Friday, Holtz appeared on a live episode of The Pat McAfee Show filmed at Notre Dame, where the former head coach sent the crowd and the entire football world into a frenzy with his blunt message for Ohio State ahead of their Week 4 match-up.

"Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State. And let me tell you why. We have the best offensive line in the country. Sam Hartman won’t even get his jersey dirty all year. He has time to throw the football," Holtz boasted.

The former Ohio State assistant who led the Buckeyes to the 1968 national championship title also took a shot at Buckeye head coach Ryan Day, saying, "He has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice, and everybody beats him because they're more physical than Ohio State."

Holtz fired up the Fighting Irish home crowd during the live show, stating that he believes Notre Dame will defeat Ohio State by 10 points by being the more "physical" team.

