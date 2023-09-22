Notre Dame's legendary coach Lou Holtz takes major jabs at Ohio State ahead of showdown
South Bend, Indiana - Notre Dame's legendary coach Lou Holtz might be 86 years old, but his classic college football trash talk is as young as ever!
On Friday, Holtz appeared on a live episode of The Pat McAfee Show filmed at Notre Dame, where the former head coach sent the crowd and the entire football world into a frenzy with his blunt message for Ohio State ahead of their Week 4 match-up.
"Notre Dame is a better football team than Ohio State. And let me tell you why. We have the best offensive line in the country. Sam Hartman won’t even get his jersey dirty all year. He has time to throw the football," Holtz boasted.
The former Ohio State assistant who led the Buckeyes to the 1968 national championship title also took a shot at Buckeye head coach Ryan Day, saying, "He has lost to Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, Michigan twice, and everybody beats him because they're more physical than Ohio State."
Holtz fired up the Fighting Irish home crowd during the live show, stating that he believes Notre Dame will defeat Ohio State by 10 points by being the more "physical" team.
Buckeye Nation fires back at Notre Dame's Lou Holtz over comments
The Ohio State vs. Notre Dame matchup is the most significant game for the Buckeyes so far this season, and the recent comments from Coach Holtz have only intensified the excitement among fans to defeat Notre Dame.
"bashing Ohio State for losing to elite teams is odd, considering Notre Dame and Marcus Freeman have lost to Marshall and Stanford LMAO," one fan tweeted.
"Lou Holtz lost back-to-back years to John Cooper and he's trying to talk trash about Ryan Day?" another fan noted.
"And ND fans better bring their bedtime snacks, cause it's lights out for them," one fan fired back.
"This man said that Notre Dame DBs won't see much of a difference going against their WRs in practice than Ohio State's and y'all want me to take him seriously?" another fan sarcastically wrote.
Ohio State will go head-to-head with Notre Dame for a huge top-10 showdown on Saturday at 7 PM ET, airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.
