Olivia Dunne reveals her inner thoughts in viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - In the midst of gymnastics season, Olivia Dunne has one thing on her mind – and it's not her next competition coming up around the corner!

Olivia Dunne is a huge baseball fan, and she didn't hold back her love for the sport in her latest viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / @livvy

If you couldn't tell by her MLB rookie boyfriend Paul Skenes, Livvy is a huge baseball fan, and she didn't hide her love for the sport in her latest viral TikTok.

On Tuesday, the LSU gymnast spilled the beans that baseball has been dominating her thoughts lately, eagerly anticipating the start of the season.

Is it possible that Olivia just can't wait to witness her boo showcasing his skills on the field?

In the viral gem, Livvy kicked things off with a picture of herself gazing contemplatively to the side, accompanied by the caption, "What's on your mind." She seamlessly followed it up with another snapshot, this time standing tall at LSU's baseball stadium with the caption, "Baseball szn starts soon!"

Livvy's video has become a sensation, racking up over 400,000 views and counting. With 60,000 likes and a flood of comments, it's clear that her love for America's pastime is striking a chord with fans across the platform.