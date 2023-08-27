Olivia Dunne shouts out Paul Skenes in Summer I Turned Pretty-inspired TikTok
Altoona, Pennslyvania - As Olivia Dunne cheered on her MLB boyfriend Paul Skenes, she shared a new TikTok where she recreated a viral scene from The Summer I Turned Pretty.
Move over, Belly!
The 20-year-old LSU gymnast was in attendance at Skenes' Double-A debut at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Pennslyvania on Saturday.
With the caption "go baseball," Dunne showed her support in a TikTok post where she lip-synced to a trending audio taken from The Summer I Turned Pretty.
"This is 100% your look, Connie baby," the show's protagonist, Belly, says in the clip.
After the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model lip-syncs the quote, she pans out to the rest of the stadium, revealing the baseball field and fans giving her a wave.
Dunne paid tribute to her new boyfriend by rocking a Pittsburgh Pirates jersey, as the athlete was selected by the team in the 2023 MLB Draft. After rampant fan speculation, Skenes confirmed the pair is indeed dating earlier this month.
Dunne's visit to Pennslyvania comes amid training for her final season in NCAA gymnastics, which is set to begin in January 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/livvydunne & TikTok/@livvy