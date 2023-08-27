Olivia Dunne shouts out Paul Skenes in Summer I Turned Pretty-inspired TikTok

Altoona, Pennslyvania - As Olivia Dunne cheered on her MLB boyfriend Paul Skenes, she shared a new TikTok where she recreated a viral scene from The Summer I Turned Pretty .

Olivia Dunne attended Paul Skenes' MLB Double-A game on Saturday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/livvydunne & TikTok/@livvy

Move over, Belly!

The 20-year-old LSU gymnast was in attendance at Skenes' Double-A debut at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Pennslyvania on Saturday.

With the caption "go baseball," Dunne showed her support in a TikTok post where she lip-synced to a trending audio taken from The Summer I Turned Pretty.

"This is 100% your look, Connie baby," the show's protagonist, Belly, says in the clip.

After the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model lip-syncs the quote, she pans out to the rest of the stadium, revealing the baseball field and fans giving her a wave.

Dunne paid tribute to her new boyfriend by rocking a Pittsburgh Pirates jersey, as the athlete was selected by the team in the 2023 MLB Draft. After rampant fan speculation, Skenes confirmed the pair is indeed dating earlier this month.