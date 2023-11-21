Olivia Dunne shows off softball skills amid romance with MLB star Paul Skenes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Has Olivia Dunne learned some batting skills from her baseball boyfriend Paul Skenes?

Olivia Dunne (l) may have learned a thing or two from her MLB boyfriend, per her latest swings on the softball field. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy & lsugym

The 20-year-old LSU sensation continues to dazzle both fans and teammates with her unexpected talents.

In her most recent spectacle, she took center stage in a softball practice arena, swinging for the fences and leaving her fellow athletes utterly astounded.

The LSU Gymnastics squad shared the fun on their Instagram story, revealing glimpses of the team practicing and enjoying themselves in the softball arena.

When the playful moment for batting practice arrived, Olivia effortlessly knocked the ball off the stand - a feat that may not be surprising, considering her boo thang is an MLB rookie and former LSU national baseball champion.



Dating since the summer, the duo has garnered a fan following that can't help but rave about their adorable relationship.