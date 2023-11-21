Olivia Dunne shows off softball skills amid romance with MLB star Paul Skenes
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Has Olivia Dunne learned some batting skills from her baseball boyfriend Paul Skenes?
The 20-year-old LSU sensation continues to dazzle both fans and teammates with her unexpected talents.
In her most recent spectacle, she took center stage in a softball practice arena, swinging for the fences and leaving her fellow athletes utterly astounded.
The LSU Gymnastics squad shared the fun on their Instagram story, revealing glimpses of the team practicing and enjoying themselves in the softball arena.
When the playful moment for batting practice arrived, Olivia effortlessly knocked the ball off the stand - a feat that may not be surprising, considering her boo thang is an MLB rookie and former LSU national baseball champion.
Dating since the summer, the duo has garnered a fan following that can't help but rave about their adorable relationship.
Olivia Dunne gears up for her final year of NCAA gymnastics
As Olivia gears up for her final year in NCAA gymnastics, she's set to bid farewell to competitive gymnastics after an impressive run with the team.
Standing out as one of the standout performers on the uneven bars in the previous season, she played a pivotal role in leading the Tigers.
For the upcoming season, Livvy has dedicated herself to expanding her competitive portfolio by incorporating the balance beam into her routine.
Olivia Dunne will open the season against Ohio State on Friday, January 5, 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvy & lsugym