Olivia Dunne goes TikTok viral with tribute to Paul Skenes

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne hasn't been shy about dating MLB rookie Paul Skenes, as proven by her latest TikTok!

The All-American gymnast has flaunted her romance with the former LSU baseball Tiger at every opportunity.

In her latest viral TikTok, Livvy cleverly showed fans how she looks with and without him, using his signature mustache to convey the message.

In the two-picture video, Olivia shared a mirror selfie of her with the message: "me without a mustache."

In the second picture, she shared a picture of herself and her boo with the message, "me with a mustache."

With over 600,000 views and 70,000 likes, it's safe to say that Olivia looks better with her mustache!

Fans gush over Olivia Dunne's romance with Paul Skenes

"Man I love Paul Skenes," one fan said.

"So your telling me if I grow a mustache I can throw 100mph?" another hilariously added.

"y'all are so cute," another commented.

On Friday, Olivia Dunne will compete in her first meet of the gymnastics season against Ohio State at home at 8:30 PM ET.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

