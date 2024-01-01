Olivia Dunne goes TikTok viral with tribute to Paul Skenes

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne hasn't been shy about dating MLB rookie Paul Skenes, as proven by her latest TikTok!

Olivia Dunne has fans going nuts over her MLB boyfriend after posting a viral TikTok about how she looks with and without him. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The All-American gymnast has flaunted her romance with the former LSU baseball Tiger at every opportunity.



In her latest viral TikTok, Livvy cleverly showed fans how she looks with and without him, using his signature mustache to convey the message.

In the two-picture video, Olivia shared a mirror selfie of her with the message: "me without a mustache."

In the second picture, she shared a picture of herself and her boo with the message, "me with a mustache."

With over 600,000 views and 70,000 likes, it's safe to say that Olivia looks better with her mustache!