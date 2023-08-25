USC football season opener: Key points to watch out for
Los Angeles, California - Will USC send a strong message to the college football world with their season-opening performance?
As the college football season curtain opens in less than 24 hours, fans are eagerly anticipating the matchup between USC and San Jose State, headlined by reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams.
As USC's program resurges into national championship contention, they will commence their season by hosting San Jose at the iconic LA Coliseum.
Although the Trojans are anticipated to secure a comfortable victory against the visiting Spartans, the team will want to aim to approach the game with the intensity of a championship bout, leveraging all of their formidable strengths!
The Trojans' unstoppable offense and improved defense from last season will stand out as the primary highlights and key focal points to observe in their opening game on Saturday.
Will USC football's defense show improvement from last season?
One of the biggest things to watch out for in USC's showdown against San Jose is improved physical toughness on the defensive line.
Last season, USC's defense arguably cost them not only the Pac-12 championships but also a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Against the Spartans, USC will want to set a new tone for their defense this season by stopping the run game and resisting intimidation.
USC's defense will be led by a superstar freshman, Tackett "Captain America" Curtis.
Curtis earned the unique Marvel nickname for his aggressive playing style, which fans can look forward to on Saturday.
On the offensive front, fans can anticipate the Trojans providing quarterbacks Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson with substantial opportunities to prepare in case Caleb Williams sustains an injury.
We know Williams can score, hence his Heisman honor. Thus, USC will need to learn how to score without him, and the opener against San Jose is the perfect time to do so.
USC will host San Jose State on Saturday at on Saturday, August 26, at 8 PM ET, airing on the Pac-12 network.
