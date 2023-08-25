USC football season opener: Key points to watch out for

Los Angeles, California - Will USC send a strong message to the college football world with their season-opening performance?

USC's improved defense and strong offense will stand out as the primary highlights and key focal points to observe in their opening game on Saturday. © Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

As the college football season curtain opens in less than 24 hours, fans are eagerly anticipating the matchup between USC and San Jose State, headlined by reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams.

As USC's program resurges into national championship contention, they will commence their season by hosting San Jose at the iconic LA Coliseum.

Although the Trojans are anticipated to secure a comfortable victory against the visiting Spartans, the team will want to aim to approach the game with the intensity of a championship bout, leveraging all of their formidable strengths!

The Trojans' unstoppable offense and improved defense from last season will stand out as the primary highlights and key focal points to observe in their opening game on Saturday.