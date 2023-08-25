Who are Notre Dame's key players in season opener showdown against Navy?

Dublin, Ireland - Will Notre Dame football extend their win streak against the Navy Shipman?

College football fans can anticipate a whole new Notre Dame football team this season, thanks to a new quarterback and stronger defense. © James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Notre Dame will kick off the college football season against Navy on Saturday, and while the odds are in favor of the Fighting Irish, the first showdowns of the season are always unpredictable.

Last year, Notre Dame got off to a strong 35-13 start against Navy but ultimately struggled in the second half of the game, allowing the Shipmen to score 19 points, cutting the lead 35-32.

Luckily, Notre Dame will enter the showdown this year with veteran experience the team missed out on last season.

With a new quarterback and stronger defense, college football fans can anticipate a whole new Notre Dame team from last year.

With that said, here are key players to watch out for in Notre Dame's season opener against Navy.