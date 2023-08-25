Who are Notre Dame's key players in season opener showdown against Navy?
Dublin, Ireland - Will Notre Dame football extend their win streak against the Navy Shipman?
Notre Dame will kick off the college football season against Navy on Saturday, and while the odds are in favor of the Fighting Irish, the first showdowns of the season are always unpredictable.
Last year, Notre Dame got off to a strong 35-13 start against Navy but ultimately struggled in the second half of the game, allowing the Shipmen to score 19 points, cutting the lead 35-32.
Luckily, Notre Dame will enter the showdown this year with veteran experience the team missed out on last season.
With a new quarterback and stronger defense, college football fans can anticipate a whole new Notre Dame team from last year.
With that said, here are key players to watch out for in Notre Dame's season opener against Navy.
Quarterback Sam Hartman leads Notre Dame's players to watch
In Notre Dame's season opener, all eyes will arguably be on quarterback Sam Hartman.
In this game, the transfer from Wake Forest provides Notre Dame with a unique advantage that no other team in the country possesses this year: the most seasoned quarterback in collegiate football.
The Fighting Irish will need a big day from Hartman, and the team is sure to get it with the ACC record-holding passer.
On defense, key returner JD Bertrand will have the biggest spotlight on him on the field. Bertrand will enter the game with a vengeance after missing out in the Navy showdown last year due to injury.
Bertrand manning the defense in the middle will be hard-hitting and extremely physical, keeping Navy's offensive options limited!
Notre Dame will suit up against Navy on Saturday, August 26 at 2:30 PM EDT airing on NBC.
Cover photo: James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP